Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 6,473; deaths up 78

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 6,473 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 20 bringing the total number of cases to 344,945 statewide.

The DHS also reported 2,954 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 78 from Thursday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 15,526 people have required hospitalization (4.5%) and 266,280 have recovered (77.2%). There are 75,649 active COVID-19 cases (21.9%).

The DHS also reported that there are 23 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- up from 17 patients on Thursday. It ties a record for the most patients at the facility for any given day since it began accepting patients.

More than 2.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than two million have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).