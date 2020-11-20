Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 6,473; deaths up 78

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 6,473 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 20 bringing the total number of cases to 344,945 statewide.

The DHS also reported 2,954 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 78 from Thursday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 15,526 people have required hospitalization (4.5%) and 266,280 have recovered (77.2%). There are 75,649 active COVID-19 cases (21.9%).

The DHS also reported that there are 23 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- up from 17 patients on Thursday. It ties a record for the most patients at the facility for any given day since it began accepting patients.

More than 2.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than two million have tested negative.

