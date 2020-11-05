Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 5,922; deaths up 38

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Nov. 5 reported an additional 5,922 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 249,924.

Thursday's reported case increase is the second-largest for a single day to date, just shy of a record 5,935 case increase reported the previous day. Thursday marked the third consecutive day with at least 5,700 new COVID-19 cases reported.

The DHS reported a total of 2,194 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday -- an increase of 38 from the previous day.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 12,310 have been hospitalized (4.9%) and 193,369 have recovered (77.4%).

There are 54,326 active COVID-19 cases statewide (21.7%), according to the DHS. There are five COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park, one fewer than on Wednesday.

More than 2.1 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.8 million have tested negative.

