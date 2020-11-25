Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 5,469; deaths up 63

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 5,469 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 369,442.

There have been 3,178 deaths in the state, with 63 new deaths reported Wednesday by DHS officials.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 16,457 people have required hospitalization (4.5%) and 290,969 have recovered (78.8%). There are 75,233 active cases (20.4%) according to the DHS.

There are seven COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Wednesday -- down from nine the previous day.

More than 2.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.1 million have tested negative.

