Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 494; 19 news deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 494 Saturday, April 24, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 594,283.

Officials with the DHS reported 19 new deaths Saturday, with a total of 6,757 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 28,927 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 578,312 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,947 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative. 

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

Sen. Johnson questions need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations

Sen. Ron Johnson questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview ''what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?''

