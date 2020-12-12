Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 4,059; deaths up 50

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

CVS to fill 400 positions in Wisconsin for vaccine distribution

CVS is calling on the community to join the thousands of health care professionals preparing to distribute vaccines.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Dec. 12 reported 4,059 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have now been 434,016 confirmed cases to date.

The DHS also reported 4,041 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 50 from Thursday. The virus-related death toll has increased by more than 1,000 in three weeks. It took until August for the state to see the first 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,162 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 381,633 have recovered (87.9%). There are 48,267 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin (11.1%), according to the DHS.

As of Friday, there are eight COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

More than 2.6 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
slideshow

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

U.S. officials say the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in the states Monday morning.

Milwaukee VA 1 of 37 sites to get 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

Milwaukee VA 1 of 37 sites to get 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Milwaukee VA announced on Friday, Dec. 11 that it has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.