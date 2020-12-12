Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 4,059; deaths up 50

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Dec. 12 reported 4,059 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have now been 434,016 confirmed cases to date.

The DHS also reported 4,041 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 50 from Thursday. The virus-related death toll has increased by more than 1,000 in three weeks. It took until August for the state to see the first 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,162 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 381,633 have recovered (87.9%). There are 48,267 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin (11.1%), according to the DHS.

As of Friday, there are eight COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

More than 2.6 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.

