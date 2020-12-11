Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,858; deaths up 47

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Drop in testing leading to drop in confirmed case numbers

While cases are on the decline, numbers may be deceiving.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Dec. 11 reported 3,858 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have now been 429,957 confirmed cases to date.

The DHS also reported 3,991 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 47 from Thursday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,020 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 375, 627 have recovered (87.4%). There are 50,264 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, according to the DHS.

As of Friday, there are 11 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

More than 2.6 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.

