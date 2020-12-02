Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,777; deaths up 82

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Dec. 2 reported 3,777 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state -- bringing the total number of cases to 395,090.

The DHS has reported 3,502 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 82 from Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 17,569 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 319,426 have recovered (81.6%). There are 68,406 active cases of COVID-19, according to the DHS (17.5%).

There are currently eight COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- one more than the previous day.

More than 2.5 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.1 million have tested negative.

