Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,619; deaths up 81

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Wisconsin vaccine committee recommends EMS in top tier for shots

Sometimes&nbsp;they put out fires, but far more often, Wisconsin firefighters are responding to medical calls.

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 3,619 on Wednesday, Dec. 9, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 422,065.

The DHS also reported 3,887 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 81 from Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 18,715 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 363,504 have recovered (86.1%). There are 54,599 active cases of COVID-19 in the state (12.9%), per the DHS.

There are eight patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Wednesday.

More than 2.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.2 have tested negative.

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

