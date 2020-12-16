Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 2,402, deaths up 74

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Dec. 16 reported 2,402 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to date to 444,798.

The DHS also reported 4,196 deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin -- an increase of 74 from Tuesday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,656 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 399,073 have recovered (89.7%). There are 41,426 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (9.3%), according to the DHS.

There are four COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Wednesday.

More than 2.7 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.

