Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,501; deaths up 54
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Dec. 15 reported 3,501 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to date to 442,396.
The DHS also reported 4,122 deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin -- an increase of 54 from Monday.
Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,510 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 394,095 have recovered (89.1%). There are 44,076 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (10.0%), according to the DHS.
There are five COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Tuesday.
More than 2.7 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.
