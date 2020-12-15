Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 3,501; deaths up 54

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday, Dec. 15 reported 3,501 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to date to 442,396.

The DHS also reported 4,122 deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin -- an increase of 54 from Monday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 19,510 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 394,095 have recovered (89.1%). There are 44,076 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (10.0%), according to the DHS.

There are five COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park as of Tuesday.

More than 2.7 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.2 million have tested negative.

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

