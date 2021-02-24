Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 747, deaths up 25

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 747 Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, for a total of 561,311.

There have been 6,342 deaths in the state, with 25 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 25,893 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 546,408 have recovered (97.4%), making for 8,402 active cases (1.5%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Wednesday, Feb. 24 that 1,237,867 doses have been administered. To date, 1,625,875 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

The DHS reports that 386,072 of Wisconsin residents have completed the two-shot vaccine series.

