Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 706; deaths up 7

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 706 Saturday, April 3, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 579,293.

There have been 6,640 deaths in the state, with seven new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 27,739 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 565,209 have recovered (97.6%), making for 7,230 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

HealthyMKE.com gets upgrade before eligibility opens to 16+ Monday

HealthyMKE.com gets upgrade before eligibility opens to 16+ Monday

