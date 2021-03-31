Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 563; deaths up 10

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 563 Wednesday, March 31, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 577,195.

There have been 6,622 deaths in the state, with 10 new deaths reported by state health officials Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 27,598 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 563,534 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,825 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.3 million have been tested.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at Summerfest grounds

There were long lines at Maier Festival Park as people waited for the biggest headliner yet -- not a musical act, but the opportunity to get a shot.

Wisconsin Center able to vaccinate 3K people daily starting April 6
Wisconsin Center able to vaccinate 3K people daily starting April 6

The Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will receive resources and staffing to be able to do 3,000 vaccinations per day starting April 6.

UW System extends tuition credit for students working at vaccination sites
UW System extends tuition credit for students working at vaccination sites

The University of Wisconsin System revealed on Wednesday, March 31 the $500 tuition credit for eligible UW System nursing and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites is extended to May 22.