Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 462; deaths up 13

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 462 Saturday, March 13, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 569,364.

There have been 6,538 deaths in the state, with 13 new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 26,744 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 556,369 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,298 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Saturday, March 13 that 1,962,159 doses have been administered. To date, 2,140,265 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

The DHS also reports 687,640 have completed the vaccine series.

Experts: Post-pandemic is not normal, yet optimism abounds

Health experts and economists are optimistic as things, at least here in Wisconsin, are trending in the right direction. But they say that depends on what we do.

