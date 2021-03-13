Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 462; deaths up 13

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 462 Saturday, March 13, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 569,364.

There have been 6,538 deaths in the state, with 13 new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 26,744 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 556,369 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,298 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Saturday, March 13 that 1,962,159 doses have been administered. To date, 2,140,265 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

Advertisement

The DHS also reports 687,640 have completed the vaccine series.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Facts about the vaccine

HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry

Are you eligible?

FAQs about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)