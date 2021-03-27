Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 450; deaths up 1

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 450 Saturday, March 27, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 575,320.

NOTE: The state's reporting system did not report any numbers on Tuesday -- which may explain the jump in cases on Wednesday.

There have been 6,598 deaths in the state reported Saturday by state health officials -- up one from the previous day's report.

Of the positive cases, 27,403 have required hospitalization (4.8%), while 561,842 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,721 active cases (1.2%).

More than 2.7 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

