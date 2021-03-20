Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 402; deaths up 14

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 402 Saturday, March 20, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 572,012.

There have been 6,576 deaths in the state, with 14 new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 27,072 have required hospitalization (4.7%) while 558,998 have recovered (97.8%), making for 6,279 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, the DHS reports more than 2.2 million doses have been administered. More than 840,000 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

COVID-19 vaccine makers get better at distributing their product

The supply of COVID-19 vaccines is increasing in Wisconsin as more doses make their way to the state. But how does the vaccine get from the manufacturer to a location where patients get the shot?

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Facts about the vaccine

HealthyMKE.com -- sign-up to receive a text or email alert when the Vaccine Connector tool is ready with information on local COVID-19 vaccine providers available to you

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

Are you eligible?

FAQs about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine data

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Washington County lifts all COVID-19 restrictions
slideshow

Washington County lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced the county is ready for a full return to normal.

Church holds vaccine clinic, leaders tell people not to skip their turn
slideshow

Church holds vaccine clinic, leaders tell people not to skip their turn

On Friday, Greater New Birth Church on the city’s northwest side transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination site for a one-day-only event.  