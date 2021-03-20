Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 402; deaths up 14

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 402 Saturday, March 20, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 572,012.

There have been 6,576 deaths in the state, with 14 new deaths reported by state health officials Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 27,072 have required hospitalization (4.7%) while 558,998 have recovered (97.8%), making for 6,279 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, the DHS reports more than 2.2 million doses have been administered. More than 840,000 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated.

