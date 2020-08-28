Wisconsin DHS: 843 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; 73K+ total cases, 65K+ recovered, 1,113 deaths

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Aug. 28 reported 73,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- an increase of 843 from Thursday.

Among those who have tested positive, there have been 1,113 deaths -- an increase of two from Thursday -- and 5,736 (7.8%) have required hospitalization.

The DHS reported that 65,265 people have now recovered from COVID-19 (88.2%) and 7,585 cases remain active (10.3%).

More than 1.2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; there have been more than 1.1 million negative tests, according to the DHS.

