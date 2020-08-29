Wisconsin DHS: 819 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; 74K+ total cases, 66K+ recovered, 1,119 deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Aug. 29 reported 819 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the total number of cases now surpassing 74,000.

Among 74,800 confirmed cases, there have been 1,119 deaths -- six more than were reported by the DHS on Friday.

According to the DHS, 66,075 people have recovered from COVID-19 (88.4%) and 7,588 case (10.1%) remain active. The virus has resulted in 5,775 (7.7%) hospitalizations.

More than 1.2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; more than 1.1 million of those tests have been negative.

