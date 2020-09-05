Wisconsin DHS: 80K+ COVID-19 cases confirmed, 1,168 deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Sept. 5 reported 946 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases past 80,000.

Among 80,300 confirmed cases, there have been 1,168 deaths related to COVID-19 -- 15 more than were reported by the DHS on Friday. 6,048 people (7.5%) have required hospitalization.

The DHS has reported 71,153 people (88.6%) recovered from COVID-19. There are 7,961 (9.9%) active cases.

More than 1.29 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.21 million have tested negative.

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).