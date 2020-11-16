Wisconsin DHS: 4,389 new positive cases of COVID-19; 12 new deaths

article

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,389 Monday, Nov. 16, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 316,758. There are 19 patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

There have been 2,649 deaths in the state, with 12 new deaths reported by DHS officials Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 14,499 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 243,841 have recovered (77.0%), making for 70,205 active cases (22.2%).

More than 2 million have tested negative. More than 2.3 million have been tested.

