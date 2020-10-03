Wisconsin DHS: 2,892 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Oct. 3 reported 2,892 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state -- a single-day high.

The previous single-day high of 2,887 was reported on Oct. 1. In total, 130,798 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Among those who have tested positive, 1,372 deaths -- an increase of 19 from Friday -- have been reported. There have been 7,588 people hospitalized (5.8%) and 105,373 people have recovered (80.6%). There are 24,035 active cases (18.4%).

More than 1.5 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.4 million have tested negative, according to the DHS.

