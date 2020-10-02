Wisconsin DHS: 2,745 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Oct. 2 confirmed 2,745 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In total, 127,906 people have now tested positive.

The DHS also reported five additional deaths related to the virus on Friday, raising the death toll to 1,353 in Wisconsin.

There have been 7,506 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications (5.9%) and 101,669 people have recovered (81.2%). There are 22,126 active cases (17.7%).

More than 1.5 million have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, more than 1.4 million of which have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).