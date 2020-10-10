Wisconsin DHS: 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Oct. 10 reported 2,742 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the cumulative total to 147,560.

The DHS also reported 18 additional deaths on Saturday, raising the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,458.

Among those who have tested positive, 8,319 have required hospitalization (5.6%) and 117,865 have recovered (79.9%). There are 28,201 active cases (19.1%).

More than 1.6 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.5 million have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).