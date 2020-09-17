Wisconsin DHS: 2,034 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths confirmed

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Sept. 17 reported 2,034 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state -- a new single-day high.

It marks the first time that confirmed cases have surpassed 2,000 in a single day, surpassing the previous single-day high -- 1,582 cases -- by more than 400.

In total, there have now been 94,746 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,231 deaths, according to the DHS.

81,902 (86.5%) of people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 11,595 (12.2%) active cases remaining.

Advertisement

Among those who tested positive, 6,522 (6.9%) have required hospitalization.

More than 1.39 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; more than 1.30 million have tested negative.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).