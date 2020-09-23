Wisconsin DHS: 1,762 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Sept. 23 reported 1,762 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

In total, 105,932 cases have now been confirmed, along with 1,259 deaths -- an increase of eight deaths from Tuesday's report.

Among those who have tested positive, 6,821 have required hospitalization (6.4%) and 89,393 have recovered (84.4%); 15,262 cases remain active (14.4%) according to the DHS.

More than 1.4 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.3 million have tested negative.

On Wednesday, the DHS reported a percent positive rate of 13.1% for Sept. 23 with a seven-day average of 16.9%.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).