Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: 1,696 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Monday, Oct. 5 reported 1,696 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In total, 134,359 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. A single-day high of 2,892 was reported on Oct. 3.

Among those who have tested positive, 1,381 deaths -- an increase of 4 from Sunday -- have been reported. There have been 7,702 people hospitalized (5.7%) and 108,371 people have recovered (80.7%). There are 24,589 active cases (18.3%).

More than 1.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which nearly 1.5 million have tested negative, according to the DHS.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Jefferson County
slideshow

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be offered in Jefferson County

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at Fair Park in Jefferson County on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10.

Global shares rise on optimism about President Trump's health
slideshow

Global shares rise on optimism about President Trump's health

Global shares rose Monday as investors were encouraged by positive reports about President Donald Trump’s health.

NYC seeks to reinstate virus restrictions in some spots
slideshow

NYC seeks to reinstate virus restrictions in some spots

 