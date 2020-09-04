Wisconsin DHS: 1,498 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 79K+ total cases

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Sept. 4 reported 1,498 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, exceeding the previous single-day high of 1,165 confirmed cases on Aug. 8.

In total, 79,354 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Wisconsin. There have been 1,153 deaths associated with COVID-19, seven more than reported by the DHS on Thursday.

Among confirmed cases, 70,229 (88.5%) have recovered; 7,954 cases remain active (10%). There have been 5,998 cases (7.6%) that required hospitalization, according to the DHS.

More than 1.28 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; more than 1.21 million people have tested negative for the virus.

