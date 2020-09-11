Wisconsin DHS: 1,369 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths confirmed

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Sept. 11 reported 1,369 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths related to the virus.

There have now been 86,250 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state, including 1,197 deaths. Among those who tested positive, 6,263 (7.3%) have required hospitalization.

More than 75,000 people (88%) have now recovered from COVID-19; more than 9,000 cases (10.6%) remain active.

The DHS reports that more than 1.3 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, with more than 1.2 million negative test results.

