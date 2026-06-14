Wisconsin Democrats make their case in crowded governor primary

The Brief Seven Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor spoke at the state party convention in Madison on Sunday. Each candidate had five minutes to make their pitch ahead of the August primary. Wisconsin Republicans endorsed Congressman Tom Tiffany at their convention last month, while Wisconsin Democrats do not endorse in the primary.



Seven Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor made their pitch to voters at the Wisconsin Democratic Convention in Madison on Sunday, June 14.

What we know:

The candidates qualified for the August primary ballot and tried to break through the crowded field, with each getting five minutes to speak.

The August primary will determine the candidates who advance to the November election, when voters will decide which party controls the governor’s office.

What they're saying:

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez pointed to her experience in the role.

"I’ve been your Lt.Gov. I’ve done what any nurse would do: show up, listen, care," Rodriguez said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Joel Brennan focused on the state’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When small businesses, farmers and families absolutely needed the government to be there during COVID, we delivered," Brennan said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said Democrats need a candidate who can build support statewide.

"We need a nominee who can build a coalition that reaches every corner of the state of Wisconsin, and that’s exactly what I’ve done throughout my career," Crowley said.

State Sen. Kelda Roys criticized discussion of the state’s surplus.

"When I heard talk about the so-called surplus, I know that it’s a lie, that is money that was stolen from our children, and as governor, I will return every single dime of that back for their futures," Roys said.

Missy Hughes pointed to her work under Gov. Tony Evers.

"Under Gov. Evers’ leadership and with my help, wages grew, unemployment stayed low, but we still, of course, have work to do," Hughes said.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes referenced his 2022 U.S. Senate race.

"After that race, I got a call from Barack Obama who reminded me that he also lost a race before going on to win a bigger races," Barnes said.

State Rep. Francesca Hong focused on AI data centers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I am the only candidate in this race which has called for a moratorium on the construction of AI data centers," Hong said.

The other side:

Wisconsin Republicans held their convention last month and endorsed Congressman Tom Tiffany. Wisconsin Democrats do not endorse in the primary.

WisGOP Communications Director Anika Rickard released a statement Sunday criticizing the Democratic convention.

"Republicans left our convention unified. Democrats are leaving theirs in disarray. With a clown car of Governor candidates and far-left resolutions, this was just their kick-off to a summer of radicalism," Rickard said.