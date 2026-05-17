Wisconsin Democrats host governor candidate forum in Glendale

The Brief Seven Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor participated in a forum Sunday at Nicolet High School in Glendale. Voters said they attended the event to compare candidates’ personalities, leadership styles and policy priorities. Candidates answered questions about healthcare, education and Wisconsin’s school voucher program.



Wisconsin’s race for governor intensified over the weekend as Republican delegates endorsed Congressman Tom Tiffany while Democratic candidates gathered for a forum at Nicolet High School.

Democrats make their case

What we know:

Grassroots North Shore hosted the Democratic forum on Sunday, May 17, giving all seven Democratic gubernatorial candidates an opportunity to make their case to voters ahead of the primary election in August.

Voters attending the event said the large field made forums like this especially important because they could compare personalities, leadership styles and how candidates handled questions from the audience.

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Candidates answered questions about their backgrounds, healthcare plans and education policy.

One question asked whether candidates would consider dropping out and endorsing the eventual Democratic nominee if polling showed they were unlikely to win the primary.

Party unity

What they're saying:

"We all need to make sure we are galvanizing around our democratic nominee because there is too much at stake," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "Reproductive freedom is on the ballot, our democracy is on the ballot, voting rights are on the ballot. When you think about where we are today, we have to come together."

"All of us are good people. Every one of us. We do a way better job than Tom Tiffany," said State Sen. Kelda Roys. "But we need someone who can get through this primary — somebody with a path to beat Tom Tiffany who can also bring along the state assembly and state senate."

"I've had virtually only executive experience. I've been the sole decision maker and responsible for these things and I think that's good proving ground," said Joel Brennan, president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. "I was the top official in state government during the biggest crisis that we had in public health in economics over the last 100 years."

"I got into this race because I am a democrat that lives in rural Wisconsin," said Missy Hughes, chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. "I worked in agriculture, dairy manufacturing. I worked for six years in economic development. I thought that these were skills I could bring to the state."

"This does not just make us better as candidates, but as a party it makes us stronger," former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said. "I will be happy to support whoever the nominee is."

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"We have a responsibility right now to ensure that we are building the organizing apparatus so that we can win not only in August, but have our trifecta in November," said State Rep. Francesca Hong.

"We are at a very scary place in time. There is a real risk here," Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez said. "I have always been on the front line as a nurse. I've always run into problems. And that's what I would do as governor."

Republicans endorse Tiffany

The other side:

The Republican Party of Wisconsin officially endorsed Tiffany for governor at its state convention Saturday in Wisconsin Dells. The endorsement gives Tiffany access to state party collaboration and funding, while Democrats still have a crowded primary field.

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Tiffany already had the backing of President Donald Trump.

Primary election ahead

What's next:

Wisconsin Democrats are set to hold their convention in Madison in four weeks, and primary voters will choose the nominees on Aug. 11. The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face off in November.