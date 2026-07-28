Wisconsin Democratic primary for governor; early in-person voting begins

The Brief Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor. Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Democratic nominee will face Republican U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany in the November election.



Early in-person voting kicks off Tuesday, July 28 in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor, and runs through Aug. 9.

What we know:

The five Democratic candidates still in the race are former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Greater Milwaukee President Joel Brennan, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong and State Sen. Kelda Roys.

The winner of the Democratic primary will move on to face Republican U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany in November.

The candidates will face off Tuesday night in their sole debate before the August 11 primary.

Related article

Milwaukee early voting locations

Good Hope Library

7715 W Good Hope Rd

12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Midtown Voting Center

4170 N 56th St

8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Library

3912 S Howell Ave

12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Washington Park Senior Center

4420 W Vliet St

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Zablocki Library

3501 W Oklahoma Ave

12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Zeidler Municipal Building

841 N Broadway

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

When is the election?

What's next:

Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Obtaining ID for voting

What we know:

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate "voter ID."

A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

Begin online to see a list of the required documents that are needed to present at a DMV Customer Service Center in order to obtain identification to show at the polls: wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.