Wisconsin Democratic primary for governor; early in-person voting begins
MILWAUKEE - Early in-person voting kicks off Tuesday, July 28 in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor, and runs through Aug. 9.
What we know:
The five Democratic candidates still in the race are former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Greater Milwaukee President Joel Brennan, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong and State Sen. Kelda Roys.
The winner of the Democratic primary will move on to face Republican U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany in November.
The candidates will face off Tuesday night in their sole debate before the August 11 primary.
Milwaukee early voting locations
Good Hope Library
- 7715 W Good Hope Rd
- 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Midtown Voting Center
- 4170 N 56th St
- 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Tippecanoe Library
- 3912 S Howell Ave
- 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Washington Park Senior Center
- 4420 W Vliet St
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Zablocki Library
- 3501 W Oklahoma Ave
- 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Zeidler Municipal Building
- 841 N Broadway
- 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
When is the election?
What's next:
Wisconsin's partisan primaries are on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
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Obtaining ID for voting
What we know:
A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate "voter ID."
A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.
Begin online to see a list of the required documents that are needed to present at a DMV Customer Service Center in order to obtain identification to show at the polls: wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the City of Milwaukee and prior FOX6 News coverage of the election.