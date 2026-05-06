Stay alert: Wisconsin deer crashes spike in late spring, early summer

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The Brief Drivers are reminded to stay alert on the road as deer crashes spike in late spring and early summer. Motorcyclists are at greater risk of injury in a deer crash. Be sure to use your headlights, especially at dusk and dawn.



Wisconsin typically experiences a surge in deer activity throughout May and June as they look for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.

This heightened activity results in more deer crossing roadways, increasing the likelihood of a collision.

"Drivers should have their full attention on the road ahead to avoid deer crashes," Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. "Deer are unpredictable, often changing directions and freezing as they cross the road. Motorists should be alert and prepared to respond at all times."

Deer crashes

By the numbers:

According to a new release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, preliminary 2025 data for Wisconsin shows 17,795 deer-involved traffic accidents, which led to six fatalities and 720 non-fatal injuries.

Motorcyclists are at greater risk of injury in a deer crash.

In 2025, motorcycles were involved in 223 deer-related crashes, leading to four deaths and 80 serious injuries.

The following counties had the most deer crashes last year:

Waukesha – 1,010

Washington - 857

Sheboygan - 830

Dane - 792

St. Croix – 769

Manitowoc - 711

Fond du lac - 704

Walworth - 642

Outagamie - 590

Winnebago – 566

How to avoid hitting a deer

What you can do:

Deer are most active during dawn and dusk. Always use your headlights to prevent collisions during low-light conditions.

Deer movements can be unpredictable, so drivers should slow down and proceed with caution when approaching deer on and near the road.

If a deer crosses the road, be prepared for others to follow.

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Be sure to buckle up and avoid distractions to stay safe on the road. Crash injuries are less severe or can be avoided when everyone wears a seat belt.

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer with your vehicle, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving, which can result in a loss of control and a more serious crash. On motorcycle, if you cannot avoid hitting a deer and there is enough space to swerve around it without leaving your lane, brake and adjust course as needed.

What to do after a deer crash

What you can do:

If you hit a deer, get your vehicle safely off the road as soon as possible.

If someone is hurt or the deer is in the active portion of the road, call 911.

If no one is hurt and your vehicle and the deer are off the road, report the crash or contact local law enforcement.

Stay buckled up inside your vehicle and wait for help. Getting out of your vehicle and walking along a road is always dangerous.

Never attempt to move an injured deer.

For disposal of car-killed deer, call your county highway department or sheriff's department non-emergency line.