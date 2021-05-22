Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 293, deaths up 3: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 293 on Saturday, May 22, for a total of 608,285, state health officials reported.

There have been 6,989 deaths in the state, with three new deaths reported Saturday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,620 people have been hospitalized (5%) and 594,611 people have recovered (97.8%). There are 6,387 active cases in the state (1.1%).

More than 2.9 million have tested negative.

More than 3.5 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Children's Wisconsin COVID vaccine clinics available

Several new clinics are opening up across southeastern Wisconsin to accommodate the growing number of children who are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Herd immunity in Wisconsin may come this fall: DHS official
slideshow

Herd immunity in Wisconsin may come this fall: DHS official

Wisconsin may not reach herd immunity from COVID-19 until fall if vaccination rates continue to trend downward, a key state health department leader says.

Free Brewers tickets with COVID vaccine May 26-27
slideshow

Free Brewers tickets with COVID vaccine May 26-27

The Milwaukee Health Department will be offering fans who have not been vaccinated to get the shot before the Brewers games on Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27.