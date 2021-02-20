Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 676, deaths up 17

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 676 Saturday, Feb. 20, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 559,172.

There have been 6,284 deaths in the state, with 17 new deaths reported Saturday.

Of the positive cases, 25,716 have required hospitalization (4.6%), while 543,411 have recovered (97.2%), making for 9,318 active cases (1.7%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative. More than 3.1 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Saturday, Feb. 20 that 1,159,390 doses have been administered. To date, 1,410,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

The DHS reports that 337,511 Wisconsin residents have completed the two-shot vaccination series.

