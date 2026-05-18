Wisconsin Click It or Ticket campaign underway; reminder to buckle up

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The Brief Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are stepping up patrols for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. The annual campaign reminds drivers that seat belts save lives. The Click It or Ticket campaign coincides with Memorial Day, which is the first long holiday weekend of summer.



Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will participate in the national Click It or Ticket campaign from May 18–31.

The annual campaign combines focused enforcement with education to remind drivers that seat belts save lives.

Click It or Ticket campaign

What we know:

The Click It or Ticket campaign urges drivers to buckle up to prevent serious injuries and traffic fatalities.

Preliminary data shows 7,636 crashes in Wisconsin last year involved motorists who were not wearing seat belts, resulting in 145 deaths and 1,876 injuries.

Buckling up is the single most effective way to protect drivers and passengers from injury or death in a crash.

What they're saying:

"With an influx of travel expected for Memorial Day weekend, the Click It or Ticket campaign is a timely reminder to motorists that wearing a seatbelt is one of the best ways to protect yourself on the road," Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. "Whether it’s just a quick trip or you’re traveling across the state, always make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up."

The Click It or Ticket campaign coincides with Memorial Day, which is the first long holiday weekend of summer.

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The roads are especially busy during this time, and motorists can expect to see more officers on patrol encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up.

Law enforcement may stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt, with higher penalties for transporting unrestrained children.