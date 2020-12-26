Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues

article

The Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court released a statement Friday, Dec. 25 saying she is concerned over recent online threats and anti-Semitic attacks against members of the court after it rejected a lawsuit from President Donald Trump attempting to overturn an election loss in the battleground state.

President Trump took to Twitter this week to blast conservative state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn after he sided with liberal justices to end Trump's legal challenges in the swing state's court.

Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet have also received misogynistic and anti-Semitic attacks online, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"No justice should be threatened or intimidated based on his or her religious beliefs," said Chief Justice Patience Roggensack in a statement. "Wisconsin has a long history of protecting the right to freely worship, as well as the right to freely speak."

Hagedorn wrote the court's majority opinion, which tossed the Trump campaign challenge of more than 220,000 votes in Milwaukee and Dane counties, on Dec. 14.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin of 0.6% that withstood a Trump-requested recount in both counties.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.