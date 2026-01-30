Wisconsin Center District report suggests building 650-room hotel

The Brief A 117-page report proposes a new 650-room convention headquarters hotel to address a shortage of high-quality lodging near the Baird Center. The report says the UWM Panther Arena is viewed as a long-term asset. It also suggests the Miller High Life Theatre could be demolished for the hotel site due to a saturated theater market.



We are getting a first look into the future of downtown Milwaukee, specifically the Wisconsin Center District (WCD). However, new improvements could mean losing a popular city landmark.

Wisconsin Center District report

What we know:

A 117-page report released by the WCD on Friday, Jan. 30, revealed new renderings of a convention hotel featuring more than 650 rooms and multiple ballrooms. Those are features some stakeholders believe would revitalize a part of downtown Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Center District rendering of proposed convention hotel

The development is placed within the Wisconsin Center District, which features the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theatre, two venues under evaluation.

SKYFOX: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

According to the report, the Miller High Life Theatre and Panther Arena are "outdated venues that require major renovations." For now, the report sees Panther Arena as a long-term asset to the city. It serves as the current home for UW-Milwaukee basketball and Admirals Hockey.

The Miller High Life is a different story, the report says. It cites a saturated theater market and the new Landmark Credit Union Live venue as a threat to business.

SKYFOX: Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee

Threat to business?

What they're saying:

"Landmark Credit Union Live is a beautiful addition to the live performance venues in the city, but is completely different venue than the High Life Theatre is," said Gary Witt, Pabst Theater Group co-owner and CEO.

The Pabst Theater Group oversees the Miller High Life Theatre. Witt said attendance remains strong at the venue, and it would be a critical loss in entertainment revenue if it would be demolished.

"Our group has played a role, not only through the performances that we bring to the city of Milwaukee but also through the incredible communication and marketing and advertising," Witness said.

Questions about money

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman, a member of the WCD board, also said one big question remains, where is the money coming from and how much will it cost? The report does not get into those details. It does mention that the downtown area is losing business because of minimal hotel options in the area.

Wisconsin Center District rendering of proposed convention hotel

Board members say they will be back in May for more on the study.