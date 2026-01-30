Wisconsin Center District CEO Marty Brooks' future uncertain

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Center District board held a closed-session meeting on Friday, Jan. 30 and discussed the future of CEO Marty Brooks. The discussion centered on an allegation from Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez that Brooks inappropriately touched him during an event in October 2025. While the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office found no basis for criminal charges, Brooks’ status as CEO remains uncertain as the board weighs the personnel matter.



FOX6 News has learned that the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) board is considering the future of CEO Marty Brooks.

Brooks' future uncertain

What we know:

The WCD is a governmental body that owns the Baird Center, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.

On Friday, Jan. 30, the WCD board met behind closed doors in closed session on Friday, Jan. 30 for a "personnel discussion." The discussion revolved around Common Council President Jose Perez’s allegation that Brooks inappropriately touched him.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX6 News that Perez was present for the closed session of Friday's board meeting, but was not there when cameras were allowed in for the open session.

Marty Brooks

Brooks was not criminally charged as a result, after the district attorney's office investigation.

Reaction to investigation

What they're saying:

"The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office, in which we have the utmost confidence, completed a thorough review and concluded there was no basis for the issuance of criminal charges," Attorney Michael Hart, representing Brooks, said in a statement. "Marty looks forward to continuing his work of enhancing Milwaukee’s hospitality experience."

FOX6 News typically keeps alleged victims' names private but in this instance has decided to name Pérez, who is also on the board of the Wisconsin Center District, given the public nature of his position.

Pérez did not respond to an inquiry from FOX6.

The allegation was first reported online by Wisconsin Right Now.

Alleged incident

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened after an Oct. 22, 2025 event for David Crowley’s campaign for governor.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Crowley campaign said:

"We’ve been made aware of an investigation of an incident that occurred in October. Every such allegation deserves to be taken seriously and merits a thorough examination.

"The Crowley Campaign held an event at the restaurant where the incident is alleged to have occurred, but the campaign event ended before the period under investigation. Neither County Executive Crowley, nor any member of his staff, was present at the time of the alleged incident. We were not made aware of the incident at the time, and have not been part of the investigation."

