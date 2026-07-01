Wisconsin Buc-ee's; Oak Creek construction activity begins mid-July

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The Brief Preliminary groundwork for the new Oak Creek Buc-ee's begins mid-July at I-94 and W. Elm Road, with active building construction ramping up in August. The 29-acre development will feature a 73,370-square-foot travel center, 120 fueling pumps, and Buc-ee's signature clean restrooms and shopping. The project is expected to create 175 full-time jobs and aims for an early 2028 opening.



Construction activity on the anticipated Buc-ee's in Oak Creek is about to ramp up.

Buc-ee's construction

What we know:

A news release from the City of Oak Creek says beginning in mid-July, residents may notice construction equipment at the southwest corner of Interstate-94 and W. Elm Road as crews begin groundwork for the future Buc-ee's Travel Center. Initial work includes site grading and preparation for utility installation.

City officials say minor earth work is expected to begin the week of July 13. In August, city staff expect an active construction site through building completion.

By the numbers:

The approximately 73,370-square-foot convenience store and fueling plaza will sit on a 29-acre site and feature 120 gas pumps, along with Buc-ee's signature combination of fresh food, extensive shopping, and its nationally recognized clean restrooms.

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The development is expected to create approximately 175 full-time jobs, providing a significant economic boost for the community, officials said.

Buc-ee’s has indicated it could open in early 2028.

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