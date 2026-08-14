Wisconsin Buc-ee's: Oak Creek to consider partnership agreement

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The Brief The Oak Creek Common Council will vote on a community partnership agreement with Buc-ee's. The action serves as the final city action for Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's Travel Center. The $65 million privately-funded project requires no city tax breaks, and is expected to create roughly 200 full-time jobs.



More details are coming into focus for Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center in Oak Creek.

The Oak Creek Common Council will consider a community partnership agreement with Buc-ee’s at its Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting. The agreement represents the final public action for Oak Creek in regard to the construction project.

According to the City of Oak Creek, the proposed agreement outlines commitments from both the city and Buc-ee’s, including construction timelines, community investment, sponsorship opportunities, signage, and coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

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Agreement details

What we know:

Under the agreement, Buc-ee's will do the following:

Make a one-time $350,000 contribution to a community project selected by the city which will be made 30 days after the travel center opens.

Provide $15,000 annually toward city marketing, special events, community gatherings, and celebrations once the roadway segment of Elm Road west of I-94 to South 27th Street (State Highway 241) and related green interstate signage receive approval to be named Buc-ee’s Boulevard.

Pay for the installation and related costs of Buc-ee’s Boulevard signage in accordance with WisDOT requirements.

Include an "Oak Creek" panel on the Buc-ee’s pylon sign.

Provide space inside the travel center for a Visit Oak Creek informational kiosk.

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Timeline:

The agreement also establishes a timeline for the project. Buc-ee’s is required to start construction no later than Sep. 1, 2026, and substantially complete the project by no later than Aug. 1, 2028, although it’s anticipated the travel center will open in early 2028.

The project represents a private investment of at least $65 million and is expected to create about 200 full-time jobs, excluding construction employment.

What they're saying:

"The proposed Community Partnership Agreement does not provide for any city tax breaks or tax increment financing (TIF)," said Oak Creek City Administrator Andrew J. Vickers. "Instead, Buc-ee’s is making a significant private investment in the project, and the agreement includes a provision that protects the city’s ability to collect property taxes by restricting the transfer, use or lease of the property to tax-exempt entities without the city’s consent."

"This agreement highlights why we were so excited to get a Buc-ee’s here in Oak Creek. The company is an incredible corporate citizen and believes wholeheartedly in giving back to communities they’re located in, and we’re thrilled the City and our residents will be recipients of that generosity," added Vickers.

If approved, this agreement will mark the final Common Council action associated with the Buc-ee’s project.