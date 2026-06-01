The Brief Mayor Johnson celebrates Wisconsin Bike Week with an annual community ride on Monday. This event is part of Wisconsin Bike Week. This year's route winds through downtown Milwaukee, showcasing the city's latest traffic-calming projects.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson celebrated Wisconsin Bike Week with an annual community bike ride on Monday, June 1. The event was held at Zeidler Union Square Park.

Community Bike Ride

What we know:

Wisconsin Bike Week, which runs from May 31 through June 7. Organized by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, it’s a week-long, statewide celebration of all things cycling.

This year's route winds through downtown Milwaukee, showcasing the city's latest traffic-calming projects and diverse bike infrastructure along Kilbourn Avenue, Van Buren Street, Wells Street, and Michigan Street.

Wisconsin Bike Week; Mayor Johnson celebrates with community bike ride

These improvements are part of the city’s ongoing work to make streets safer and more accessible for all users.

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All of these bike lanes are part of a citywide all ages and abilities bike way network, connecting residents across the city to jobs, schools, parks, libraries, local businesses, festivals, and more.

These routes contribute to a comprehensive, citywide bike way network designed for users of all ages and abilities. These lanes safely connect residents to jobs, schools, parks, libraries, local businesses, and festivals.

Mayor Johnson and other city officials were joined by The Department of Public Works (DPW), Wisconsin Bike Fed, Bublr Bikes, and other community partners for an approximately three-mile bike ride that starts and ends at Zeidler Union Square Park.

Wisconsin Bike Fed

Designed to foster community connection, the Mayor’s Bike Ride emphasizes the benefits of cycling for public health, recreation, environmental sustainability, and urban transportation.

The event invites residents to engage with local neighborhoods, explore Milwaukee’s expanding bike ay infrastructure, and experience the city firsthand.