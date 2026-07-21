School systems in US, Wisconsin ranks among nation's best
MILWAUKEE - When looking for the right school, it helps to have options, and a new report ranked Wisconsin as one of the best states in the nation when it comes to finding a quality public school education.
Which states have the best, worst school systems?
By the numbers:
WalletHub created its ranking of best and worst states – as well as Washington, D.C. – using two key criteria, "quality" and "safety." These categories were measured using 32 metrics which were graded on a 100-point scale, with a perfect score representing the highest quality of public K–12 education.
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"Quality" looked at things like dropout rate, math test scores and pupil-teacher ratio. "Safety" considered things like digital learning plans, disciplinary incidence rates and school safety plans.
Best school systems in the U.S.
- Massachusetts
- Connecticut
- New Jersey
- New Hampshire
- Wisconsin
- Virginia
- Vermont
- New York
- Rhode Island
- North Dakota
Worst school systems in the U.S.
- New Mexico
- Alaska
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- West Virginia
- Arizona
- Nevada
- Louisiana
- Alabama
- Hawaii
See the complete list of rankings here.
How did Wisconsin fare?
Local perspective:
Wisconsin ranked fifth in quality and 18th in safety, according to WalletHub's report, to come in at No. 5 overall. The state also ranked tied for fourth in median SAT score.
For comparison around the Midwest:
- No. 21 Iowa (23rd in quality, 22nd in safety)
- No. 23 Minnesota (18th in quality, 32nd in safety)
- No. 24 Illinois (19th in quality, 28th in safety)
- No. 33 Michigan (37th in quality, 24th in safety)
The Source: Information in this story is from WalletHub's report, which ranked the best and worst states for school systems by comparing 50 states and Washington, D.C. across key metrics on a 100-point scale, and LiveNOW from FOX.