Wisconsin BBB scam alert; tax impostor scams on the rise

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about a rise in tax company impostor scams.

According to the BBB, these scams often involve phishing phone calls from fraudsters claiming consumers owe back taxes and must act immediately to avoid penalties or legal action.

How the scam works

The backstory:

Victims report receiving unsolicited voicemail messages or calls claiming their tax file has been flagged, that they missed a filing deadline, or that they qualify for a limited-time IRS relief program. The messages often warn that this may be the final attempt to make contact and urge immediate action.

Examples of scripts used by fraudsters include claims such as:

A notice was sent regarding back taxes or missed filings.

The consumer’s file was flagged after an extension deadline.

New government or IRS relief programs are available for a limited time.

Immediate payment or enrollment is required to avoid further consequences.

These calls often reference fake agent names, direct phone numbers, case IDs, or "resolution departments" to sound official.

What you should know

Dig deeper:

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by phone, email, or text about unpaid taxes without first sending an official letter by mail. Any demand for immediate payment or threats of arrest, lawsuits, or license suspension are major red flags.

BBB urges consumers to remember these key safety tips:

The IRS always starts communication with a mailed letter.

Never send money or personal information under pressure.

Legitimate tax agencies do not request payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or payment apps.

Take time to research before responding to any tax-related claim.

What you can do:

Whenever you are unexpectedly contacted by a business, look up the business on BBB.org to confirm its legitimacy, reputation, and contact information before responding. Those working with trusted, BBB Accredited tax professionals should also consult them before taking action.