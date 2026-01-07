Wisconsin BBB scam alert; beware of weight loss, GLP-1 scams

article

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for weight loss and GLP-1 scams.

According to the BBB, GLP-1 medications, like Ozempic, have become popular for both diabetes treatment and weight loss. Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of their demand and limited availability by tricking people with fake offers and fraudulent websites.

Scammers are targeting consumers with fake texts, online pharmacies, and fraudulent offers for GLP-1 weight loss medications.

AI generated ads with fake endorsements

Dig deeper:

Scammers are increasingly using deepfake videos and AI-generated images of celebrities, doctors, and other trusted figures to promote GLP-1 medications and weight loss products. These ads look convincing but are completely fabricated, tricking consumers into believing the endorsements are real.

BBB Scam Tracker report

What we know:

A consumer clicked a video link about the "pink salt trick" and saw what appeared to be Oprah Winfrey and a doctor promoting Lipo Max as a safer alternative to GLP-1 injections. Believing the endorsement was real, they purchased the product, spending over $300, but later suspected the video was AI-generated.

When they tried to request a refund, the support email bounced back as non-deliverable.

Fake texts, emails and phone calls

What we know:

You may receive a message claiming you are "eligible" for GLP-1 prescriptions or weight-loss programs. These messages often look urgent and include a link to a fraudulent website.

Fake online pharmacies and health retailers

What we know:

Fake websites may advertise GLP-1 medications at discounted prices. Victims who enter payment information may never receive any products, or they may get unsafe or watered-down medications.

Missing or fake shipments

Dig deeper:

In some cases, consumers order products that never arrive. The website may continue taking payments, provide no tracking updates, or make excuses for delays. Often, customer support is limited to a chat box, and attempts to cancel are ignored.