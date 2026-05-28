Wisconsin BBB: Reports of job scams have doubled from last year

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The Brief The Wisconsin BBB says an employment scam study has revealed soaring numbers. Over 600 reports to BBB about employment scams were "task-based." Job scams conducted over text message exploded in 2025, making up half of all reports.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) says job hunters tricked into handing over thousands of dollars are being lured in with a new tactic.

Employment scams

What we know:

The BBB Scam Tracker has received nearly 50,000 reports from people who fell victim to employment scams over the last three years.

The BBB has received hundreds of submissions concerning task-based fraud, wherein perpetrators impersonated well-known corporations.

In the new study "Employment scams soar, ‘video boosters’ left unpaid, and education needs are paramount," BBB’s International Investigations Initiative examines patterns of reports, reviews the amount of money lost and shares stories from those caught up in the scams so consumers can avoid them.

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Key findings

Over 600 reports to BBB about employment scams were "task-based"

Job scams conducted over text message exploded in 2025, making up half of all reports

Employment scams are rising, despite extensive public information about this type of fraud

Median losses shrunk since 2023 but remain high at $1,000

Red flags of an employment scam

Unprompted job offers

Jobs offered without an interview

Too-good-to-be-true salaries

High-pressure offers to take a job immediately

Interviewers refuse to turn on camera

Payment to like or subscribe to videos online

Charges or taxes to withdraw money already earned

Upfront costs to begin work

How to avoid

Do research on companies offering jobs. If someone reaches out to you out of the blue, attempt to find a posting for the job on the company’s official website.

Never pay money to get your paycheck. No legitimate job will ask you to pay taxes or any other fee to "unlock" funds you have already earned.

Avoid jobs paying you to watch videos, like them or subscribe to a channel. In nearly every case, this will be a scam.

Always use video in an interview if possible. If an employer offers you a job without an interview, be wary.