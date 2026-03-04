Wisconsin BBB offers tips to recognize phishing scams; what to know

article

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to help consumers recognize phishing scams.

The BBB says these scams can come in the form of prize offers, threatened punishments, or even a text message.

How the scam works

Con artists have a creative variety of cover stories to disguise their true intentions. Phishing messages typically use one of three methods to fool victims:

The message promises a reward (gift card, free item); Threatens a punishment (unpaid taxes, missed jury duty, deactivated bank account); It appears harmless (a file or link from a manager or coworker).

Phishing scams tend to follow a pattern. The victim receives an email, phone call or text message (called "smishing" or SMS phishing). The message urges the target to click a link, share information, call a phone number, or download an attachment that likely contains malware. In the case of an email or text, the link frequently leads to a form that prompts the target to enter personal information.

Think twice before downloading anything from the internet, especially if it's an attachment from an anonymous sender. Scammers will hide malware in an attachment, and once downloaded, it can wreak havoc on your personal device or steal your personal information. If you're online at home, the scammer may also steal the IP address and then proceed to connect to any other device connected to your home Wi-Fi.

Businesses can also be phished. One business reported to BBB Scam Tracker in March 2024, "The scammer asked to confirm information about our business, and after receiving my name sent us an invoice for services not requested or desired. We did not pay." See more scams targeting businesses.

Tips to avoid this scam

What you can do:

There are actions you can take to avoid being scammed. They include:

If something sounds suspicious, call the company or check the company website directly. Don't click on links in an unexpected email – type the URL for the company into the browser or do a web search to find the right website.

Don't click, download, or open anything from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.

Question generic emails. Scammers cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Always be wary of unsolicited messages that don't contain your name, the last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.