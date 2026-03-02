Wisconsin BBB offers tips to recognize garage door repair scams

Garage door scammers often use multiple names that are generic and unclear and not listed as a legally registered business with the state.

Garage door repair scams are common and can leave homeowners taken advantage of.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to help consumers recognize garage door repair scams.

BBB Scam Tracker has numerous reports of emergency garage door repair companies who take advantage of homeowners needing repair services.

Business name: Garage door scammers often use multiple names that are generic and unclear and not listed as a legally registered business with the state.

No physical address: Garage door scammers do not have a legitimate physical showroom or will use a fake address. Scammers may only provide a phone number or an email address and avoid giving you a verifiable location.

Lack of identification: Legitimate repair professionals typically wear uniforms, have identification, and drive company-branded vehicles. Be skeptical if the individual does not have proper identification or a marked vehicle.

Unrealistic low prices: Many scams advertise a low fee for the service call, only to demand more money for additional "repairs." If a quote seems too good to be true, it probably is.

High-pressure sales tactics: Scammers may use high-pressure tactics to convince you that your garage door requires immediate and costly repairs. They may insist that you should not wait, and they may demand payment upfront.