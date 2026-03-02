Wisconsin BBB offers tips to recognize garage door repair scams
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to help consumers recognize garage door repair scams.
BBB Scam Tracker has numerous reports of emergency garage door repair companies who take advantage of homeowners needing repair services.
Warning signs
- Business name: Garage door scammers often use multiple names that are generic and unclear and not listed as a legally registered business with the state.
- No physical address: Garage door scammers do not have a legitimate physical showroom or will use a fake address. Scammers may only provide a phone number or an email address and avoid giving you a verifiable location.
- Lack of identification: Legitimate repair professionals typically wear uniforms, have identification, and drive company-branded vehicles. Be skeptical if the individual does not have proper identification or a marked vehicle.
- Unrealistic low prices: Many scams advertise a low fee for the service call, only to demand more money for additional "repairs." If a quote seems too good to be true, it probably is.
- High-pressure sales tactics: Scammers may use high-pressure tactics to convince you that your garage door requires immediate and costly repairs. They may insist that you should not wait, and they may demand payment upfront.
- Payment upfront: Be cautious of any repair service that demands payment in full before any work is completed. Reputable companies will provide a detailed estimate and allow you to pay after the work is finished.
Tips to avoid
What you can do:
There are actions you can take to avoid being scammed. They include:
- Research the company: Listen to the company’s name, ask for their address when they answer the phone, and compare it to their advertisement – does it match? Look up the company’s name and address online and add the words "Complaint," "Review," and/or "Scam" to see what others are saying. Check for reviews and ratings on reputable websites like BBB.org. Read feedback from other customers to gauge their satisfaction with the service.
- Get multiple estimates: Always get multiple quotes for repair work. This will help you understand the average cost of the repair and identify any outliers.
- Ask for credentials: Request proof of insurance, licensing, qualifications, and identification from anyone visiting your home for repairs. A qualified technician should be able to explain the problem and solution clearly. Licensing requirements vary by location, so verify their credentials with your local authorities.
- Get everything in writing: Before any work begins, make sure you have a written estimate that details the scope of work, materials, and costs. This can help protect you from unexpected charges.
- Take your time: Don’t feel pressured to make a quick decision. Scammers thrive on urgency, so take your time to research, evaluate your options, and understand pricing.
- Trust your instincts: If something doesn’t feel right or you’re uncomfortable with the technician or company, trust your instincts and consider seeking another option.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin BBB.