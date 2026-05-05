Wisconsin BBB: Beware of scams targeting new college graduates

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The Brief College graduates are navigating many life changes, and scammers are eager to exploit their inexperience. The BBB is offering tips to new graduates to help them avoid common scams. One of the most common ways scammers target college graduates is with fake loan forgiveness opportunities.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to help new college graduates avoid common scams.

According to the BBB, as college graduates are navigating many life changes, scammers are eager to exploit their inexperience.

Fake loan forgiveness

What we know:

Fake loan forgiveness opportunities are one of the most common ways scammers target college graduates.

Scammers may reach out via unsolicited messages or calls, claiming you are eligible for reduced payments under debt forgiveness or relief initiatives.

All you have to do is fill out a form and pay a fee to use the company's services. Some of these companies are real, but they pitch their services with false claims and incomplete information.

Other companies are fakes, only hoping to get their hands on your personal information and money.

Unsolicited messages about unpaid tuition

What we know:

Some con artists contact graduates or their parents, claiming some of their tuition was left unpaid and the graduate’s degree will be revoked if it isn't paid immediately.

Scammers may ask you to send money via wire transfer or prepaid debit cards.

The BBB says to be wary of anyone who contacts you out of the blue and demands money

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Accepting jobs or job interviews

What we know:

Scammers may offer recent graduates high-paying, remote, and easy entry-level jobs.

Con artists are skilled at drawing new grads in by promoting unrealistic wages for generally labeled job positions, such as "virtual assistant" or "customer service rep."

Shortly after a very brief interview process, they may offer you the job on the spot and may ask for your personal information, including your bank account and Social Security number, claiming they need it to set up direct deposit or file taxes.

Read BBB’s tips on how to spot a job scam, no matter how sophisticated it may be.

Graduation gift?

What we know:

Scammers often take advantage of graduation season by sending congratulatory messages that appear to offer gifts, scholarships, or exclusive deals.

To claim it, they’re asked to provide personal info or pay a shipping or processing fee.

For more gifts and sweepstakes tips, see BBB's scam study.

Moving soon?

What you can do:

Common moving scams involve no-show movers after paying a deposit, being charged for more money than you were quoted for, hidden extra fees, and even stolen items.

Read more about common moving scams and how to avoid them. Check with the BBB to find BBB Accredited movers near you.

Additionally, in many cases, scammers copy the photo and description of a real property. Then, they post it online with their contact information and try to get a deposit and the first month’s rent from the victim.