Wisconsin BBB: How to identify a fake website, what you need to know

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The Brief The Wisconsin BBB is offering tips to help consumers recognize a fake website. These websites may have a very similar URL or look nearly identical to the real website. Before entering your personal or payment information, look out for these red flags.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to help consumers identify a fake website.

The BBB says these scams include fake streaming service activation prompts, DMV impostors and fake postal service websites.

Because these websites look almost identical to the real ones and use similar URLs, they can be incredibly difficult to spot.

How to steer clear of fake websites

What you can do:

Protect yourself with the following tips to help you spot fake websites set up by scammers.

Look closely at the domain name. One way fake websites trick people is by using a domain name that is extremely close to a real business’ or organization’s domain name. Upon closer examination, you might notice that two letters are swapped or it’s just slightly misspelled. If you find a spelling error in the domain name, you’re not on the official site and it’s best to close the tab. In the case of BBB impostors, if you don't see One way fake websites trick people is by using a domain name that is extremely close to a real business’ or organization’s domain name. Upon closer examination, you might notice that two letters are swapped or it’s just slightly misspelled. If you find a spelling error in the domain name, you’re not on the official site and it’s best to close the tab. In the case of BBB impostors, if you don't see BBB.org , it is probably not BBB. If you're not sure, contact your local BBB

Watch out for tricky subdomains. Sometimes attackers hope you will confuse a subdomain with the real domain name of their website. For example, a scammer might use the domain name Sometimes attackers hope you will confuse a subdomain with the real domain name of their website. For example, a scammer might use the domain name netflix.com.movies.com hoping you won’t notice the real domain name is actually movies.com.

Be careful with links in emails. are extremely common. A scammer might send you an email that looks like it comes from a reputable business in hopes that you’ll click on the links without a second thought. Always hover over links in unsolicited emails and even in emails that come from a brand, business, or person you think you know. If the link doesn’t match the blue text or if it’s a short link and you can’t tell where it leads, don’t click it. If you do, you may end up on a lookalike website where your personal information could be compromised. Phishing scams are extremely common. A scammer might send you an email that looks like it comes from a reputable business in hopes that you’ll click on the links without a second thought. Always hover over links in unsolicited emails and even in emails that come from a brand, business, or person you think you know. If the link doesn’t match the blue text or if it’s a short link and you can’t tell where it leads, don’t click it. If you do, you may end up on a lookalike website where your personal information could be compromised.

Check the design quality. Kaspersky warns that low quality visuals, odd layouts, and poor web design can all be warning signs of a fake website. Before you take action on a site, ask yourself if the design quality measures up to the reputation of the business or person it represents.

Pay attention to contact information and shop policies. Legitimate online stores should provide you with a physical address and working phone number in the contact section. If those elements are missing, it’s best to take your business elsewhere. Return and shipping policies should be clear and easy to understand. If a shop has policies, but you aren’t convinced it’s legitimate, try copying and pasting the policy section into your web browser to see if it’s been copied and pasted from another website.

Do a search for reviews and potential scams. If you still can’t tell if a website is real or fake, try typing the website name along with the word "scam" or "reviews" into your web browser. If other people have been victims of a fake site, you’re likely to find reports when you search for scams. A reputable store should have plenty of reviews for you to examine. Be alert to reviews that are generic, sound robotic or unnatural, or are too brief as these could be fakes.

Try a fake website checker. Website checkers , such as Google’s Safe Browsing tool can also help you decide whether a website is safe to visit.

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