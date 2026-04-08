Wisconsin BBB: Beware of asphalt paving scams, what you need to know

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The Brief The Wisconsin BBB is offering tips to help consumers recognize asphalt paving scams. Be extra cautious if the estimate is "discounted." Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is offering tips to help consumers recognize asphalt paving scams.

The BBB says their Scam Tracker has numerous reports of contractors who trick homeowners with supposedly good deals on driveway paving and repairs. Homeowners end up with shoddy pavement, or nothing at all, to show for what they paid and, in some cases, have lost over $8,000.

How the scam works

What we know:

A contractor leaves a pamphlet or shows up at the door. They claim they’ve been doing work in the area and have extra paving supplies, and just happened to notice the condition of your driveway or sidewalk. Since they're already working nearby, they can give you a discount. If the price is agreeable, they will ask for a large percentage of the fee upfront.

There is some hesitancy if you ask questions about the price or details about the business and its location.

Once the transaction is complete, the scam contractor may disappear altogether. The contact number or email may not work, quickly helping you realize the contact information was a sham.

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How to avoid

What you can do:

There are actions you can take to avoid being scammed. They include:

Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin when a random contractor goes out of their way to offer you an estimate that was never requested. Be extra cautious if the estimate is "discounted."

Research companies and contractors before you hire. Before you agree to hire a contractor and make payment, start with If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. A simple internet search often reveals companies or individuals involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients. Before you agree to hire a contractor and make payment, start with BBB.org If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, don’t hire them. A simple internet search often reveals companies or individuals involved in fraudulent activities or provided unsatisfactory work to previous clients. Read BBB's tips on hiring a reliable contractor.

Get everything in writing. Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided. Read more about Ask for an estimate in writing before payment is even discussed. Don’t let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided. Read more about what to ensure is included in your home improvement contract

Stagger payments. Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it should never be the full price before the work has begun. Instead, agree to stagger payments so that work can be inspected at various project stages.

Use safe payment methods. Paying with a credit card provides peace of mind since the credit card company will help you if the company is fraudulent. If you use a check, write it to a company, not an individual. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet app is risky since there is no way to stop the payment or get some money back if anything goes wrong.